Lilia's Mexican Cuisine 190 East Bakerview Rd
Food
Appetizer
Bean Dip
Refried beans covered with melted cheese and served with corn chips$6.99
Fajita Quesadilla
Soft flour tortilla filled with steak or chicken, cheddar and monterey jack cheese, green bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and pico de gallo. Served with sour cream and guacamole$18.99
Guacamole Fresco
Fresh avocados, tomatoes, cilantro, onions, jalapeños and spices$16.99
Large Super Nachos
Topped with melted cheese, beans, tomatoes, green onions, jalapeños, guacamole and sour cream$14.99
Quesadilla
Flour tortillas filled with melted cheese, green onions and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and guacamole$14.99
Queso Dip
Melted cheese, milk, green onions, tomatoes and vinegar jalapeño peppers$10.99
Small Super Nachos
Topped with melted cheese, beans, tomatoes, green onions, jalapeños, guacamole and sour cream$11.99
Mexican Pizza$15.99
Camarones Patron Appetizer
7 bacon wrapped shrimp fried in Margarine on bed of lettuce severed with avocado and spicy red dipping sauces$17.99
Cali Fries
Fries topped with beans, steak and melted cheese comes with Pico de Gallo, guacamole and sour cream.$16.99
Egg Dishes
Huevos con Chorizo
Mexican sausage mixed with eggs, tomatoes and green onions$14.99
Huevos Rancheros
Three eggs over easy topped with sauce and melted cheese$14.99
Machaca
Eggs mixed with shredded beef, bell peppers and onions$16.99
Huevos Verde
Three eggs over easy topped with green sauce and melted cheese$14.99
Steak & Eggs
Grilled skirt steak accompanied by 3 eggs topped with red salsa. Served with lettuce and pico de gallo$23.99
Soups & Salads
Bowl of Tortilla Soup$10.99
Cup of Tortilla Soup$7.99
Dinner Salad$6.99
Fajita Salad
Your choice of chicken or steak sautéed with vegetables and topped with melted jack cheese. Served in a deep-fried flour tortilla shell$18.99
Menudo
Traditional Mexican soup, made with beef stomach in broth with a red chili pepper base$18.99
Taco Salad
Ground beef, pork, picadillo or chicken garnished with guacamole and sour cream. Served in a deep-fried flour tortilla$14.99
House Specialties
Traditional Chile Relleno
Poblano pepper filled with cheese and your choice of chicken, beef, picadillo or pork, dipped in egg batter and lightly fried to a golden brown. Topped with red salsa, queso fresco, guacamole and sour cream$17.99
Carnitas Rancheras
Sliced steak or chicken cooked with green peppers and onions$24.99
Brocheta
Steak cooked with bacon, onions, peppers, mushrooms and melted monterey jack cheese$24.99
Chile Verde
Pieces of pork cooked with a delicious light tomatillo salsa$20.99
Pina Rellena
Sliced chicken or steak with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes served in a half pineapple and topped with melted jack cheese$24.99
Tacos Mexicanos
Three authentic style tacos served with onions and cilantro. Choice of Al Carbon, Steak, Adobada or Carnitas$18.99
Molcajete
Grilled skirt steak, chicken, large prawns, nopales, chorizo, onion, peppers and melted cotija cheese mixed with our special tomatillo salsa. Served with sour cream and guacamole$34.99
Carne Asada
Slices of tender skirt steak grilled and served with guacamole, fried jalapeño and green onions$25.99
Fajitas
Sliced sirloin steak or chicken breast with onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and special sauce on top. Served with guacamole, sour cream$24.99
Trio Fajitas
Grilled skirt steak, tender chicken and sautéed shrimp sizzling together. Served with guacamole and sour cream$28.99
Cazuela
A Bowl of chicken and steak strips, onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms cooked in a mild mexican sauce. Topped with melted jack cheese and garnished with avocado slices$22.99
Birria
Slow cooked beef chucks in red adobo. Served with cilantro, onions, and cheese$19.99
Quesabirria Tacos
Birria style cooked beef folded into slightly crispy tortillas with melted cheese. Served with cilantro, onions, cheese, and a cup of consome$19.99
Guadalajara special$26.99
Borrego
Lamb shank slowly cooked in a special red sauce served with green onion, lettuce, pico de gallo, and avocado$19.99
Los Tres Hermanos$32.99
Today's Special$19.99
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Rancheras
Two corn tortillas dipped in sauce and grilled. Filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, green onions and cotija cheese$17.99
Enchiladas Suizas
Two soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat and covered with green tomatillo sauce, grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with sour cream$17.99
Mole Enchiladas
Two soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat and covered with our special mole sauce and cheese$17.99
Sour Cream Enchiladas
Two soft corn tortillas stuffed with chicken and covered with our delicious sour cream and mushroom sauce. Garnished with pico de gallo and guacamole$18.99
Mexican Favorites
Taquitos
Three corn tortillas filled with choice of shredded beef or chicken, rolled and deep fried. Garnished with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, guacamole and sour cream$18.99
Flautas
Flour tortillas filled with choice of shredded beef or chicken, rolled and deep fried. Garnished with cheese, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream$18.99
Lilia's Favorite
Large prawns, chicken, green peppers and onions sautéed in white wine with white cream sauce. Topped with melted monterey jack cheese and cilantro$23.99
Super Torta
Filled with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, jalapeno, beans, meat, mayonnaise, butter and cotija cheese$17.99
Burritos
Chef Burrito
Soft flour tortilla filled with rice, beans and your choice of Chicken, beef, picadillo or pork. Topped with burrito sauce and melted cheese. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole$18.99
Chorizo and Egg Burrito
Soft flour tortilla filled with Mexican sausage mixed with eggs and pico de gallo. Topped with sauce and melted cheese. Rice and beans served on the side$17.99
Fajita Burrito
Soft flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, top sirloin strips or chicken cooked with onions, peppers and mushrooms. Covered with enchilada sauce and melted cheese then garnished with sour cream, guacamole and fresh cheese$21.99
Special Burrito
Soft flour tortilla filled with pork, rice and beans. Topped in verde sauce and melted cheese. Garnished with guacamole, tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños$18.99
Adobada Burrito$17.99
Chimichangas
Chimichanga
Deep-fried flour tortilla filled with choice of chicken, ground beef, picadillo or pork. Served with rice and beans. Topped with lettuce, green onions, tomatoes and cheese$15.99
Super Chimichanga
Deep-fried flour tortilla filled with choice of meat and melted cheese. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream, guacamole. Served with rice and beans$17.99
Mexican-Style Steaks
Carne Asada y Mas
Thin slices of skirt steak served with your choice of one enchilada, taco, tostada or pork tamal$25.99
Hot Steak Picado
Thin-cut skirt steak sautéed with onions, jalapeños and tomato slices prepared in our diabla sauce and sprinkled with cotija cheese$25.99
Steak & Camarones
Thin slices of skirt steak grilled and served with shrimp cooked in your choice of al mojo, a la diabla or ranchero$26.99
Steak El Ranchero
This dish brings you to our home in Mexico. An authentic Mexican tradition prepared to your taste using special sauces$22.99
Veggies
Black Bean Enchiladas
Monterey jack cheddar, mozzarella, tomatillo and cilantro salsa$14.99
Black Beans Tostada$8.99
Enchiladas Espinacas
Spinach sautéed with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, cilantro and jalapeños then rolled into two corn tortillas and smothered with our veggie sauce. Topped with monterey jack cheese and served with rice and whole beans$15.99
Spinach Chimichanga
Sautéed spinach stuffed in a flour tortilla and deep fried. Served with guacamole$16.99
Vegetarian Burrito
A flour tortilla filled with rice, peppers, onions and black beans then topped with sauce and cheese. Served with lettuce, guacamole and pico de gallo$16.99
Vegetarian Fajitas
Stir-fried broccoli, cauliflower, celery, mushrooms, onions and green peppers. Served with rice, whole beans, tortillas and guacamole$17.99
Vegetarian Taco Salad
A crisp flour tortilla shell filled with whole beans and fajita vegetables. Topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions and guacamole$14.99
Seafood
Ceviche
Blanched Shrimp diced with fresh tomato, jalapeno, onion, cilantro and cucumber. Mixed with fresh lime juice and special sauce$22.99
Arroz con Camarones
Prawns sautéed in our special sauce with mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and served over a bed of rice with melted cheese. Not served with beans$24.99
Caldo de Camarones
Savory prawns in soup with vegetables$24.99
Camarones a la Crema
Prawns sautéed with onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and a sour cream sauce$24.99
Camarones a la Diabla
Spicy prawns sautéed in butter, mushrooms, spices and hot red sauce$24.99
Camarones al Mojo
Prawns sautéed in butter with garlic and mushrooms$24.99
Camarones el Patron
Seven prawns wrapped in bacon then cooked to perfection. Served with spicy sauce and garnished with lettuce, tomatoes and avocado slices$26.99
Chimichanga del Mar
Large prawns with monterey jack cheese stuffed in a crispy flour tortilla. Topped with del mar sauce and served with sour cream and avocado slices$22.99
Coctel de Camarones
Flavorful prawns cooked with tomato juice, pico de gallo, avocado and hot sauce$24.99
Grilled Tilapia Fillets
Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado slices, rice and black beans$21.99
Mariscada
Mussels, clams, prawns, cod, octopus and calamari cooked in its own natural juices served mojo de ajo or a la diabla$28.99
Pescado Dorado
Whole tilapia fried to crisp perfection. Served with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions and sliced avocado$24.99
Siete Mares/Seven Seas Soup
Mussels, clams, prawns, cod, octopus and calamari cooked in its own natural juices. Served with corn tostada shells. Not served with rice or beans$28.99
Tacos de Camaron
Your choice of grilled Alaskan cod or large prawns with a south of the border taste. Served with pico de gallo and queso fresco$24.99
Tacos de Pescado
Your choice of grilled Alaskan cod or large prawns with a south of the border taste. Served with pico de gallo and queso fresco$24.99
Campechana$27.99
Chicken
Arroz con Pollo
Boneless chicken breast sautéed in our special sauce with mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and served over a bed of rice with melted cheese. Not served with beans$21.99
Chicken en Mole
Boneless chicken in a sweet and spicy sauce$21.99
Pechuga Rellena
Grilled boneless chicken breast stuffed with spinach, corn, mushrooms, pico de gallo and our special cream sauce with monterey jack cheese$21.99
Pollo a la Crema
Boneless chicken breast cooked in a sour cream sauce with onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms$21.99
Pollo Asado
Seasoned, boneless marinated chicken breast cooked over charcoal. Served with green onions, jalapeños and sour cream$21.99
Pollo Durango
Chicken breast grilled to perfection then topped with green sauce. Garnished with tomatoes and topped with sour cream, cilantro and avocado slices$21.99
Pollo Ranchero
Boneless chicken in a hot ranchero sauce$21.99
Tostadas
Combinations
Lunch Specials
California Dry Burrito
Chicken, carnitas or steak, wrapped in a flour tortilla with rice & beans, fries, sour cream & pico de gallo$15.99
Lunch Arroz con Pollo
Boneless chicken breast served over a bed of rice, covered with a special sauce. Not served with beans$15.99
Lunch Burrito$10.99
Lunch Carne Asada$16.99
Lunch Chile Verde
Pieces of pork cooked in our delicious tomatillo salsa$14.99
Lunch Enchilada$10.99
Lunch Fajitas
Steak or chicken, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and our special sauce$15.99
Lunch Grilled Tilapia Fillets
Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado slices, rice and black beans$14.99
Lunch Taco Salad$10.99
Lunch Tacos Al Carbon (2)
Soft corn tortillas with steak or grilled chicken, onion, tomatoes and cilantro$15.99
Lunch Veggie Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with rice, peppers, onions and whole beans then topped with sauce and cotija cheese. Served with lettuce, guacamole and pico de gallo$12.99
Special$13.99
Kid's Menu
Sides
Beans$3.99
Deluxe$2.50
French Fries$3.99
Fried Jalapenos$2.99
Guacamole$4.99
Pico de Gallo$3.99
Rice$3.99
Rice&Beans$3.99
Side Avocado$3.00
Side Burrito$6.99
Side Chalupa$6.99
Side Chile Relleno$7.99
Side Enchilada$4.99
Side Flauta$6.99
Side Taco$2.99
Side Tamale$3.99
Sour Cream$1.99
Tortillas$1.99
1/2 Guacamole$2.25
1/2 Sour Cream$0.99
Side Tacos Mexicano(3)$15.00
Salsa Small$1.50
Salsa Medium$4.99
Salsa Large$8.50
Chips Small$1.99
Chips Medium$4.99
Chips Large$8.99
Small Chips And Salsa$2.99
Medium Chips And Salsa$9.99
Large Chips And Salsa$15.99
Pico De Gallo Large$9.99
Pico De Gallo Medium$5.99
Pico De Gallo Small$1.99
Side Chimichanga$6.99
Desserts
NA Bevs
Agua De Horchata$3.75
Agua De Jamaica$3.75
Agua De Pina$3.75
Arnold Palmer$3.75
Bottled Soda$3.50
Chocolate Milk$3.99
Coffee$3.50
Coke$3.25
Coke Zero$3.25
Diet Coke$3.25
Dr pepper$3.25
Fanta$3.25
Hot Chocolate$3.50
Hot Tea$2.50
Ice Tea$3.25
Juice$3.75
Kids Chocolate Milk$2.50
Kids Horchata$2.50
Kids juice$1.99
Kids Milk$1.99
Kids Pop$1.25
Kids Roy Rogers$1.50
Kids Shirley Temple$1.50
Kids Strawberry Lemonade$1.50
Lemonade$3.25
Milk$3.75
Root Beer Float$5.25
Rootbeer$3.25
Roy Rogers$3.75
Shirley Temple$3.75
Soda$3.25
Soda Water$1.50
Sprite$3.25
Strawberry Lemonade$3.99
Topo Chico$3.50
Bottlenecks Coke$4.25
Monster Energy Drink$3.50