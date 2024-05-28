Lilia's Mexican Cuisine 190 East Bakerview Rd
Food
Appetizer
- Bean Dip$6.99
- Fajita Quesadilla
Garnished with sour cream and guacamole$18.99
- Guacamole Fresco$16.99
- Large Super Nachos
Garnished with sour cream, guacamole, onions, and tomatoes$14.99
- Quesadilla
Garnished with sour cream and guacamole$14.99
- Queso Dip$10.99
- Small Super Nachos
Garnished with sour cream, guacamole, onions, tomatoes, and jalapenos$11.99
Soups & Salads
House Specialties
- Traditional Chile Relleno$17.99
- Carnitas Rancheras
Sliced steak or chicken cooked with green peppers and onions$24.99
- Brocheta
Steak cooked with bacon, onions, peppers, carrots, mushrooms and melted jack cheese$24.99
- Chile Verde$20.99
- Pina Rellena
Sliced chicken or steak with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes served in a half pineapple and topped with melted jack cheese$24.99
- Tacos Mexicanos
3 tacos topped with cilantro and onions$18.99
- Molcajete$34.99
- Carne Asada$24.99
- Fajitas$24.99
- Trio Fajitas$28.99
- Shrimp Fajitas$26.00
- Cazuela
Bowl of chicken and steak strips, onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms cooked in a mild mexican sauce. Topped with melted jack cheese and garnished with avocado slices$22.99
- Shrimp Brocheta$26.99
- Shrimp Piña Rellena$26.99
- Today's special$14.99
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Rancheras
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, green onions, and cotija cheese$17.99
- Enchiladas Suizas
Topped with grilled bell peppers and onions. garnished with sour cream$17.99
- Mole Enchiladas$17.99
- Sour Cream Enchiladas
Comes with shredded chicken inside, garnished with pico de gallo and guacamole$18.99
Mexican Favorites
- Taquitos
Rolled up corn tortillas filled with meat and deep fried$18.99
- Flautas
Rolled up flour tortillas filled with meat and deep fried$18.99
- Lilia's Favorite
Large prawns, chicken and onions$21.99
- Super Torta
Filled with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, jalapeno, beans, meat, mayonnaise, butter and cotija cheese$16.99
Burritos
- Chef Burrito
With rice, beans, and meat inside. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, onions, sour cream and guacamole$18.99
- Chorizo and Beans
Filled with chorizo mixed with eggs and pico de gallo. Smothered with red sauce and melted cheese$17.99
- Fajita Burrito
Rice & beans inside, smothered with red sauce. Garnished with sour cream and guacamole$21.99
- Special Burrito
Filled with pork, rice & beans. Smothered with green sauce and melted cheese. Garnished with guacamole, tomatoes, onions, and jalapenos$18.99
Chimichangas
Mexican-Style Steaks
- Carne Asada y Mas
Skirt steak with your choice of one enchilada, taco, tostada, or pork tamal$25.99
- Hot Steak Picado
Pieces of skirt steak cooked with onions, jalapenos, and tomato slices in a our spicy diabla sauce.$24.99
- Steak & Camarones
Skirt steak with prawns cooked in your choice of al mojo, diabla, or ranchero sauce.$26.99
- Steak El Ranchero
Steak sauteed in an authentic Mexican red sauce.$21.99
Vegetarian
- Black Bean Enchiladas
Filled with queso fresco, cheddar jack, mozzarella, and black beans. Smothered with a tomatillo and cilantro sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.$14.99
- Black Beans Tostada$8.99
- Enchiladas Espinacas
Filled with spinach, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, cilantro and jalapenos then smothered in our veggie sauce. Topped with melted jack cheese and served with rice and pinto beans$15.99
- Spinach Chimichanga
Garnished with guacamole$16.99
- Vegetarian Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with rice, peppers, onions, and pinto beans. Smothered with red sauce and garnished with lettuce, guacamole and pico de gallo$16.99
- Vegetarian Fajitas
Stir-fried broccoli, cauliflower, celery, carrots, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers. Served with rice, pinto beans, and guacamole$17.99
- Vegetarian Taco Salad
Garnished with tomatoes, onions, and guacamole$14.99
Seafood
- Arroz con Camarones
Prawns and mushrooms mixed with a flavorful red sauce and served over a bed of rice. (Not served with beans)$24.99
- Caldo de Camarones
Prawns in a savory broth with vegetables$24.99
- Camarones a la Crema
Prawns cooked in a sour cream sauce with onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms$24.99
- Camarones a la Diabla
Prawns sauteed in butter and mushrooms, then mixed with our spicy diabla sauce$24.99
- Camarones al Mojo
Prawns sauteed in a butter garlic mix with mushrooms$24.99
- Camarones el Patron
Prawns wrapped in bacon then cooked to perfection. Served with diabla sauce and garnished with avocado slices$26.99
- Chimichanga del Mar
Large prawns with jack cheese stuffed in a deep fried flour tortilla. Smothered with del mar sauce and garnished with sour cream and guacamole$22.99
- Coctel de Camarones
Prawns cooked with tomato juice, pico de gallo, avocado, and hot sauce$24.99
- Grilled Tilapia Fillets
Served with white rice and choice of black or pinto beans$21.99
- Los Dos
Combination of prawns and baby shrimp cooked with mushrooms in a delicious sauce. Served over a bed of rice. (Not served with beans)$24.99
- Mariscada
Mussels, clams, prawns, cod, octopus, and calamari cooked in their natural juices and served mojo de ajo style or a la diabla$28.99
- Pescado Dorado
Whole tilapia fried to crisp perfection. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and avocado slices$24.99
- Siete Mares/Seven Seas Soup
Savory soup with mussels, clams, prawns, cod, octopus, and calamari. Served with corn tostadas. (Not served with rice & beans)$28.99
- Tacos de camaron$24.99
- Tacos de Pescado
Choice of grilled Alaskan cod or large prawns with a south of the border taste. Garnished with pico de gallo and queso fresco$24.99
Chicken
- Arroz con Pollo
(Not served with beans)$19.99
- Chicken en Mole
Boneless chicken in a sweet and spicy sauce$19.99
- Pechuga Rellena
Grilled boneless chicken breast stuffed with spinach, corn, mushrooms, and pico de gallo. Smothered in our special cream sauce and jack cheese$19.99
- Pollo a la Crema
Boneless chicken breast cooked in a sour cream sauce with onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms$19.99
- Pollo Asado
Marinated boneless chicken breast cooked over charcoal. Garnished with onions, jalapenos, and sour cream$19.99
- Pollo Durango
Grilled chicken breast smothered with green sauce. Garnished with sour cream, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocado slices$19.99
- Pollo Ranchero$19.99