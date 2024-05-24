Lilia's Mexican Cuisine 190 East Bakerview Rd
Food
Appetizer
- Large Super Nachos
Garnished with sour cream, guacamole, onions, and tomatoes$14.99
- Small Super Nachos
Garnished with sour cream, guacamole, onions, tomatoes, and jalapenos$11.99
- Fajita Quesadilla
Garnished with sour cream and guacamole$18.99
- Quesadilla
Garnished with sour cream and guacamole$14.99
- Bean Dip$6.99
- Queso Dip$10.99
- Guacamole Fresco$16.99
Soups & Salads
House Specialties
- Traditional Chile Relleno$17.99
- Carnitas Rancheras
Sliced steak or chicken cooked with green peppers and onions$24.99
- Brocheta
Steak cooked with bacon, onions, peppers, carrots, mushrooms and melted jack cheese$24.99
- Chile Verde$20.99
- Pina Rellena
Sliced chicken or steak with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes served in a half pineapple and topped with melted jack cheese$24.99
- Tacos Mexicanos
3 tacos topped with cilantro and onions$18.99
- Molcajete$34.99
- Carne Asada$24.99
- Fajitas$24.99
- Trio Fajitas$28.99
- Shrimp Fajitas$26.00
- Cazuela
Bowl of chicken and steak strips, onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms cooked in a mild mexican sauce. Topped with melted jack cheese and garnished with avocado slices$22.99
- Shrimp Brocheta$26.99
- Shrimp Piña Rellena$26.99
Enchiladas
- Mole Enchiladas$17.99
- Sour Cream Enchiladas
Comes with shredded chicken inside, garnished with pico de gallo and guacamole$18.99
- Enchiladas Rancheras
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, green onions, and cotija cheese$17.99
- Enchiladas Suizas
Topped with grilled bell peppers and onions. garnished with sour cream$17.99
Mexican Favorites
- Taquitos
Rolled up corn tortillas filled with meat and deep fried$18.99
- Flautas
Rolled up flour tortillas filled with meat and deep fried$18.99
- Lilia's Favorite
Large prawns, chicken and onions$21.99
- Super Torta
Filled with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, jalapeno, beans, meat, mayonnaise, butter and cotija cheese$16.99