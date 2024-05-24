Filled with spinach, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, cilantro and jalapenos then smothered in our veggie sauce. Topped with melted jack cheese and served with rice and pinto beans

No No Avocado No Bacon No Beans No Carrots No Cheese No Chicken No Cilantro No Dlx No Fries No Guacamole No Jalapeños No Lettuce No Meat No Mushrooms No Onions No Peppers No Pico de Gallo No Rice No Rice&Beans No Salsa No Shell No Shrimp No Sour Cream No Steak No Tomatoes Add Add Avocado + $2.50 Add Cheese + $1.00 Add Dlx + $2.50 Add Fries Add Guacamole + $2.50 Add Lettuce Add Pico de Gallo + $0.75 Add Salad Add Sour Cream + $0.99 Add Veggies + $2.50 Extra Extra Avocado + $1.50 Extra Beans + $1.00 Extra Bell Peppers + $0.25 Extra Cheese + $0.50 Extra Guacamole + $0.50 Extra Mushrooms + $0.50 Extra Onions + $0.25 Extra Rice + $1.00 Extra Sour Cream + $0.50