Skip to Main content
Lilia's Mexican Cuisine
0
View Menu
Home
/
Lunch Veggie Burrito
Lunch Veggie Burrito
$0
No
Please select up to 3
Select...
Add
Select...
Extra
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Flour tortilla filled with rice, peppers, onions and whole beans then topped with sauce and cotija cheese. Served with lettuce, guacamole and pico de gallo
Lilia's Mexican Cuisine Location and Hours
(360) 527-3181
190 East Bakerview Rd, Bellingham, WA 98226
Open now
•
Closes at 9:30PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement